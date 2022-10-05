SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,448,815 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after buying an additional 4,532,350 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,164,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,098,000 after buying an additional 2,113,381 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,957,000. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,773,419 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.45 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day moving average is $38.91.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.