SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $8,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $8.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $421.53. The company had a trading volume of 60,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,150. The company’s 50-day moving average is $446.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.97. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

