Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.19

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.19 and traded as high as $7.90. Spok shares last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 138,491 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPOK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Spok from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Spok in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Get Spok alerts:

Spok Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.18. The stock has a market cap of $152.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.28.

Spok Dividend Announcement

Spok ( NASDAQ:SPOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.13%. Spok’s payout ratio is -99.21%.

Insider Activity at Spok

In other news, Director Randy Hyun acquired 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,157.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,743 shares in the company, valued at $54,123.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Spok news, Director Randy Hyun bought 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $39,157.98. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,123.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd J. Stein bought 4,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $28,509.67. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 581,227 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,401.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 319,848 shares of company stock worth $2,329,899. Insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spok

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Spok by 93.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spok by 32.4% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Spok in the first quarter worth $113,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Spok by 30.2% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 40,631 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Spok by 31.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Spok Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.