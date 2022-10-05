Spring Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:SV) Trading Up 3.9%

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $12.18. Approximately 941,915 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 530,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

Spring Valley Acquisition Stock Up 3.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.56.

Get Spring Valley Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,238,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,500 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,257,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition by 336.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 578,041 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,291,000. Finally, Segra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Spring Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.