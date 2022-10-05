Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Crown Wealth Group LLC

Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,573 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust makes up 0.9% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PHYS. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $40,478,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,120,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,064,000 after buying an additional 1,413,756 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 449.0% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,503,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,109,000 after buying an additional 1,229,647 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $18,383,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $9,879,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

PHYS stock opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.16.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

