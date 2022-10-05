Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Shares Gap Down to $23.25

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.25, but opened at $21.85. Squarespace shares last traded at $21.01, with a volume of 3,448 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SQSP. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities downgraded Squarespace from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Squarespace from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Squarespace to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.77.

Squarespace Stock Down 9.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average of $21.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.01 million. Squarespace’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Squarespace, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 63,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $1,385,377.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 452,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,943,048.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Squarespace news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 63,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $1,385,377.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 452,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,943,048.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Growth Associate Index sold 483,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $10,508,577.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 613,110 shares of company stock worth $13,238,858 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Squarespace

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 2,128.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Squarespace by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

