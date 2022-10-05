Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Position Reduced by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,015,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,539,922,000 after acquiring an additional 149,655 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,096,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,131,879,000 after acquiring an additional 570,027 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 74.5% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,235,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,441,000 after acquiring an additional 954,535 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,106,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,424,000 after buying an additional 98,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.7 %

SWK stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,632. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $199.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

