Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,767 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 25,598 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 24.7% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.9% during the second quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 214,280 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $16,369,000 after purchasing an additional 21,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 19.4% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.44.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.12. The company had a trading volume of 459,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,624,099. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.41. The company has a market capitalization of $103.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

