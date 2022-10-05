Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Up to $40.29

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.29, but opened at $41.24. Steel Partners shares last traded at $40.26, with a volume of 120 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.39. The company has a market cap of $876.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Steel Partners ( NYSE:SPLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $441.41 million for the quarter.

In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $278,880.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 229,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,330,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLP. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 7.8% in the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,903,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,774,000 after acquiring an additional 498,015 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the second quarter worth $388,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter worth $287,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter worth $153,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

