Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $42.40

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.40 and traded as low as $38.09. Steel Partners shares last traded at $38.75, with a volume of 27,569 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $888.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.39.

Steel Partners ( NYSE:SPLP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $441.41 million during the quarter.

In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 12,000 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $278,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 229,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,330,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Partners in the 1st quarter worth $287,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $388,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Steel Partners by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

