Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for October 5th (ASC, AVGO, AVTR, BBD, BFS, BTOOY, CBD, CHD, COP, CQP)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, October 5th:

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the stock.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Americanas (OTCMKTS:BTOOY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $85.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $90.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was upgraded by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) was upgraded by analysts at CLSA from an underperform rating to a buy rating.

Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock.

TFF Group (OTCMKTS:FRFTF) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have €43.00 ($43.88) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of €33.00 ($33.67).

Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) was upgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a buy rating.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was upgraded by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to a positive rating. They currently have $108.00 price target on the stock.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was upgraded by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating.

