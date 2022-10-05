Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 138,897 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 60% compared to the average daily volume of 86,992 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on NKLA shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Nikola to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Nikola in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Nikola Price Performance

NKLA stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.68. The company had a trading volume of 234,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,910,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Nikola has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.43.

Insider Activity

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Nikola’s quarterly revenue was up 1710.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nikola will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 150,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at $14,877,310.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton purchased 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $17,400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,047,726 shares in the company, valued at $296,076,810.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at $14,877,310.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,120 shares of company stock worth $2,570,701 over the last three months. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Nikola during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nikola by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Nikola by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Nikola by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

