Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 57,899 put options on the company. This is an increase of 88% compared to the typical volume of 30,862 put options.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.88. 755,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,164,637. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.54. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $80.09 and a 12 month high of $116.89.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares US Real Estate ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,163,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,221,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,329,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 39,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,782,000 after purchasing an additional 24,785 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.