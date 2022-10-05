StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Fuel Tech Trading Up 4.3 %
FTEK stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $36.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 4.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31.
Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Fuel Tech Company Profile
Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fuel Tech (FTEK)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.