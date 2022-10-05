StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

FTEK stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $36.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 4.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 162,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 57,131 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,713,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 165,844 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 71,557 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fuel Tech by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

