StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Stock Performance

PLBC opened at $27.95 on Monday. Plumas Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average is $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $163.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $16.09 million during the quarter.

Plumas Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.08%.

In other Plumas Bancorp news, EVP Bj North sold 7,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $234,724.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plumas Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 22.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Plumas Bancorp during the first quarter worth $381,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Plumas Bancorp by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Plumas Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $533,000. 31.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

