Stream Protocol Price Reaches $0.0026 (STPL)

Stream Protocol (STPL) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stream Protocol has a market cap of $1.08 million and $8,563.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stream Protocol has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stream Protocol Profile

Stream Protocol’s total supply is 497,752,641 coins and its circulating supply is 414,631,861 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Stream Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network.”

