Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Northland Securities

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Northland Securities to $3.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 156.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point dropped their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen downgraded Stronghold Digital Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered Stronghold Digital Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

Stronghold Digital Mining Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 502,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,662. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $35.80.

Insider Transactions at Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $29.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Beard bought 602,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $999,998.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,409 shares in the company, valued at $999,998.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.