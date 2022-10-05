Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHH traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.77. 93,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,516,783. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.41. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $26.54.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.