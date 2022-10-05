Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Has $214,000 Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 9,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,216,827. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.36. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.