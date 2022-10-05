Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Has $57.87 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,309,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,647 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 13.5% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $57,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,967,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,008 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,650,000 after buying an additional 1,286,500 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% in the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,931,000 after buying an additional 2,005,314 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,525,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,623,000 after buying an additional 88,508 shares during the period. Finally, HT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,175,000 after buying an additional 1,252,395 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,295. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.71. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

