Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $2.80 on Wednesday, reaching $187.14. 78,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,596,564. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $179.28 and a one year high of $244.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

