Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Invests $605,000 in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Applied Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $476,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIC stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.39. 2,579,617 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.44.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.