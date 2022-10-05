Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 104,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,455,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $451,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $210,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUV traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.33. 1,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,625. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $35.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.69.

