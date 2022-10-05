Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Purchases 123 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

IWF traded down $3.32 on Wednesday, hitting $218.81. 39,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373,696. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.72. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.97 and a one year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

