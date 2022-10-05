Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.50 Per Share

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Supermarket Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.49. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Supermarket Income REIT Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of LON SUPR opened at GBX 106.93 ($1.29) on Wednesday. Supermarket Income REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 92.20 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 135 ($1.63). The stock has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 723.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 119.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 124.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.90, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Insider Activity at Supermarket Income REIT

In other Supermarket Income REIT news, insider Vincent Prior bought 21,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £20,003.37 ($24,170.34).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Supermarket Income REIT

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 110 ($1.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 128 ($1.55).

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

