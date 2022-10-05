SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC trimmed its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 87.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 861 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,992 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.24.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $10.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $365.89. 12,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,569. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $399.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $444.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.73. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $328.27 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.68 by ($2.08). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 29.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

