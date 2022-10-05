SwapDEX (SDX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $3.33 Million

SwapDEX (SDX) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 5th. SwapDEX has a market cap of $3.33 million and $10,735.00 worth of SwapDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwapDEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0207 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SwapDEX has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010673 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SwapDEX Coin Profile

SwapDEX launched on June 30th, 2020. SwapDEX’s total supply is 160,746,438 coins. SwapDEX’s official Twitter account is @SwapdexO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SwapDEX’s official website is swapdex.net.

SwapDEX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The SwapDex Protocol allows users to generate USDX by leveraging collateral assets approved by “SwapDex Governance.” SwapDex Governance is a community that organizes and operates the process of managing the various aspects of the SwapDex Protocol. USDX is a decentralized, unbiased, collateralbacked cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, USDX offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone.Swapdex Token is a utility token created on the ERC20 Ethereum blockchain. Utility tokens are tokens intended to provide digital access to an application or service through a blockchain-based infrastructure. Swapdextoken allows access to the platform's activities while also providing specific values such as adding as collateral and platform governance purposes to its holders.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwapDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwapDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwapDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

