Synaptogenix (SNPX) & The Competition Critical Analysis

Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) is one of 962 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Synaptogenix to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Synaptogenix and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synaptogenix 0 0 1 0 3.00 Synaptogenix Competitors 3166 13168 39388 636 2.67

Synaptogenix presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.17%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 99.74%. Given Synaptogenix’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Synaptogenix has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Synaptogenix N/A -$12.61 million -3.43 Synaptogenix Competitors $1.83 billion $243.43 million -4.17

This table compares Synaptogenix and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Synaptogenix’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Synaptogenix. Synaptogenix is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Synaptogenix has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synaptogenix’s competitors have a beta of 1.00, suggesting that their average stock price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Synaptogenix and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synaptogenix N/A -45.23% -43.73% Synaptogenix Competitors -3,245.55% -147.06% -23.22%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.1% of Synaptogenix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Synaptogenix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Synaptogenix competitors beat Synaptogenix on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Synaptogenix Company Profile

Synaptogenix, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease. Synaptogenix, Inc. has licensing agreements with Stanford University; Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai; and The Board of Trustees of the Leland Stanford Junior University. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

