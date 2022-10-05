Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Purchased by Silverarc Capital Management LLC

Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $55,536,000. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,932,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,592,000 after purchasing an additional 976,635 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 951,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,822,000 after purchasing an additional 537,385 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 701,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after purchasing an additional 248,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,833,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,873,000 after purchasing an additional 235,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

SNDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In related news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 31,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $665,538.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,898.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 229,728 shares of company stock valued at $5,443,549 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.65. 10,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,392. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $25.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.69 and a quick ratio of 12.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.51.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

