Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.

Sysco has raised its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 53 consecutive years. Sysco has a payout ratio of 46.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sysco to earn $4.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

Sysco Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of SYY stock opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. Sysco has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.73 and its 200-day moving average is $83.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Sysco by 166.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Sysco by 6.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Sysco by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Sysco by 54.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

