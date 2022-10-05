Tandem Group plc (LON:TND) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.43

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.43 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Tandem Group Stock Performance
Tandem Group stock opened at GBX 247 ($2.98) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.68. Tandem Group has a 1 year low of GBX 223 ($2.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 680 ($8.22). The company has a market cap of £13.36 million and a PE ratio of 521.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 289.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 319.95.
