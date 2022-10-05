Tandem Group plc (LON:TND) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.43

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.43 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Tandem Group Stock Performance

Tandem Group stock opened at GBX 247 ($2.98) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.68. Tandem Group has a 1 year low of GBX 223 ($2.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 680 ($8.22). The company has a market cap of £13.36 million and a PE ratio of 521.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 289.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 319.95.

Get Tandem Group alerts:

About Tandem Group

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Tandem Group plc designs, develops, distributes, and retails sports, leisure, and mobility products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bicycles and accessories under the Boss, British Eagle, Claud Butler, Dawes, Elswick, Exile, Explorer, Falcon, Pulse, Squish, Townsend, and Zombie brands; football training products under the Kickmaster and Strike brands; golf products under the Ben Sayers and Pro Rider brands; and garden and camping products under the Airwave and Airwave Four Seasons brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.