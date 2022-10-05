Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Taseko Mines Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TGB opened at $1.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $346.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Taseko Mines had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $64.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

