Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $340.00

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 340 ($4.11) and last traded at GBX 350 ($4.23), with a volume of 15649 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 376.50 ($4.55).

Tatton Asset Management Stock Up 4.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 393.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 411.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £216.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,300.00.

Tatton Asset Management Company Profile

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

