Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Declares Dividend of $0.35

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.3491 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

Telenor ASA Trading Up 2.5 %

OTCMKTS:TELNY opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73. Telenor ASA has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.48.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 38.82% and a net margin of 8.01%. On average, analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Telenor ASA

TELNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Telenor ASA from 125.00 to 110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. HSBC lowered Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

