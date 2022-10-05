TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Shares Up 1.7%

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) shot up 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.79 and last traded at $27.78. 1,765 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 77,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.31.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TIXT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.06.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.40 million. Equities analysts expect that TELUS International will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the fourth quarter valued at $1,698,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 572,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after buying an additional 183,200 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 20.8% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 31.9% in the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,360,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,662,000 after buying an additional 329,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 240.4% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

