Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $63.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.82 and a 200-day moving average of $56.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $71.60.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $231.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.39 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,430 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $54,772.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,743.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.82 per share, with a total value of $113,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 132,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,541,434.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $54,772.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,743.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 57,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,924 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 87.5% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. THRC Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $8,116,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 177,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,674,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

