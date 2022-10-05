Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.10 EPS.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.29.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance
Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $231.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.39 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.
Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares
In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,430 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $54,772.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,743.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.82 per share, with a total value of $113,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 132,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,541,434.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $54,772.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,743.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 57,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,924 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 87.5% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. THRC Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $8,116,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 177,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,674,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.