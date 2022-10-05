Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.2% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $1,534,890,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,763,635,000 after buying an additional 2,209,099 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after buying an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,810,434,000 after buying an additional 1,484,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 108.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,575,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,267,000 after buying an additional 820,504 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.9 %

TXN stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.68. The stock had a trading volume of 100,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,056,666. The firm has a market cap of $152.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.73.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

