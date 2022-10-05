TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,592 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 193,159 shares.The stock last traded at $97.56 and had previously closed at $99.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TFII. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of TFI International from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.41.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.46.

TFI International Dividend Announcement

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 5.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 11.2% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $965,000. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the second quarter worth approximately $29,066,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.