The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) is Cubic Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Cubic Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. Allstate comprises about 2.4% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $8,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Allstate by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Down 1.0 %

Allstate stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.46. 3,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,238. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.42. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.47%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Allstate to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.