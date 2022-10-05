The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.39.

BNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Nova Scotia

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth about $667,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,078,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,832,000 after purchasing an additional 75,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3,034.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 235,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,644,000 after purchasing an additional 227,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE BNS opened at $49.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.60. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $47.35 and a 12 month high of $74.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.63. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. On average, analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.7897 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Articles

