The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Short Interest Up 8.4% in September

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,630,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the August 31st total of 8,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Boeing Stock Up 5.9 %

NYSE:BA opened at $133.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.63. Boeing has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Boeing will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.07.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

