The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Chemours during the second quarter worth approximately $800,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Chemours during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in Chemours during the second quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Chemours during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 10.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 11,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.43.

Chemours Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of CC stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,003. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.52. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.86.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. Chemours had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 79.77%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

