The Forbidden Forest Trading Up 0.5% This Week (FORESTPLUS)

The Forbidden Forest (FORESTPLUS) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. The Forbidden Forest has a total market cap of $518,700.00 and approximately $322,237.00 worth of The Forbidden Forest was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, The Forbidden Forest has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One The Forbidden Forest coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010615 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About The Forbidden Forest

The Forbidden Forest was first traded on July 11th, 2019. The Forbidden Forest’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for The Forbidden Forest is www.theforbiddenforest.org. The Forbidden Forest’s official Twitter account is @tfforestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Forbidden Forest

According to CryptoCompare, “Forest is a completely opened development community, it is mainly combined by developers from various regions and countries. Forest is not a company, fund or any other profitable group controlled, its major target is to realize a fair, open, convenient and secure public chain for daily private payment.”

