The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ASM International from €400.00 ($408.16) to €370.00 ($377.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASM International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.00.

Get ASM International alerts:

ASM International Stock Up 7.0 %

ASM International stock traded up $16.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.32. 6,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,583. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.96. ASM International has a 52 week low of $201.38 and a 52 week high of $497.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.68.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International ( OTCMKTS:ASMIY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.48. ASM International had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $596.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASM International will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.