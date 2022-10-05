The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.3% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:GS traded down $8.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $306.42. The stock had a trading volume of 19,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,746. The company has a market cap of $104.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $330.20 and its 200-day moving average is $318.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares in the company, valued at $32,440,649.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,440,649.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

