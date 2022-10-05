The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.82.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total transaction of $2,845,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 631,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,780,102.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total transaction of $2,845,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 631,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,780,102.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,397.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.4% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $142.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.45. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $119.82 and a 12 month high of $146.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.68.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.42. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

Get Rating

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

