The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.82.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.
Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker
In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total transaction of $2,845,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 631,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,780,102.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total transaction of $2,845,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 631,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,780,102.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,397.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker
J. M. Smucker Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $142.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.45. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $119.82 and a 12 month high of $146.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.68.
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.42. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.
J. M. Smucker Company Profile
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
Featured Stories
