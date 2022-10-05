The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JYNT shares. StockNews.com raised Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. B. Riley raised Joint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Joint from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Joint alerts:

Joint Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $241.35 million, a P/E ratio of 111.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Joint has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $103.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.77 million. Joint had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 2.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Joint will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc purchased 26,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $422,085.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,384,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,224,705.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 148,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,373,863 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joint

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JYNT. Bandera Partners LLC lifted its position in Joint by 337.5% in the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,390,000 after purchasing an additional 771,453 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Joint by 2,516.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 226,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 217,566 shares during the period. General Equity Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Joint in the first quarter valued at about $7,186,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Joint by 794.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 197,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 175,132 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Joint in the first quarter valued at about $6,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About Joint

(Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.