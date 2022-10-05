The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) is Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,411,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 97,960 shares during the quarter. Manitowoc makes up approximately 6.0% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Front Street Capital Management Inc. owned about 6.83% of Manitowoc worth $25,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,588,000 after purchasing an additional 281,654 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 380,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 193,374 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth $2,217,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 221,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 145,601 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,827,000 after purchasing an additional 95,428 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Manitowoc Price Performance
MTW stock opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.58 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $23.26.
Insider Transactions at Manitowoc
In other Manitowoc news, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,046.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,119 shares of company stock valued at $124,994. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MTW has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Manitowoc from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 target price on Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Manitowoc from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Manitowoc from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Manitowoc to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.07.
About Manitowoc
The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.
