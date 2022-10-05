The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) is Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,411,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 97,960 shares during the quarter. Manitowoc makes up approximately 6.0% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Front Street Capital Management Inc. owned about 6.83% of Manitowoc worth $25,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,588,000 after purchasing an additional 281,654 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 380,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 193,374 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth $2,217,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 221,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 145,601 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,827,000 after purchasing an additional 95,428 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manitowoc Price Performance

MTW stock opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.58 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $23.26.

Insider Transactions at Manitowoc

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.15). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $497.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Manitowoc’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Manitowoc news, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,046.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,119 shares of company stock valued at $124,994. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTW has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Manitowoc from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 target price on Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Manitowoc from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Manitowoc from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Manitowoc to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.07.

About Manitowoc

(Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

