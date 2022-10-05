The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) Announces Dividend of GBX 6.85

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.85 ($0.08) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
The Merchants Trust Stock Performance
MRCH opened at GBX 519.98 ($6.28) on Wednesday. The Merchants Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 485 ($5.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 592 ($7.15). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56. The company has a market cap of £707.49 million and a P/E ratio of 356.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 544.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 555.75.
About The Merchants Trust
