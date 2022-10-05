The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises 1.8% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $10,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SHW stock traded down $1.67 on Wednesday, hitting $217.84. The stock had a trading volume of 34,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.72 and its 200-day moving average is $246.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $204.57 and a 52-week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.37.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

